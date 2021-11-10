15 Toys That Are Forecasted to Trend Over the Holidays

By Anna Gragert November 10, 2021
Holiday gift shopping just got a lot easier. Thanks to Google's third-annual Shopping 100 list, we know which products are predicted to trend over the holidays. In other words, now we can figure out exactly what to get everyone on our list before the holiday shopping madness and shipping delays ensue.

Under the Toys & Games category, Google has curated 15 items perfect for the kids in your life. With these, you won't have to spend time researching the "it" gifts for the 2021 holiday season.

1. Gabby's Dollhouse Purrfect Dollhouse Playset, $249.99

2. Pokemon Celebrations Deluxe Pin Collection, $38.45

3. Paw Patrol Lifesize Movie Tower, $159.99

4. LEGO Creator Expert Santa's Visit, $149.99

5. Bratz 20 Yearz Special Edition Cameron, $24.99

6. Barbie Dreamhouse Dollhouse, $349.99

7. Marvel Spidey and His Amazing Friends Web Squad Figure Collection, $19.97

8. Pokemon Celebrations Elite Trainer Box, $89.99

9. Titanic Building Block Kit 1021 Pieces Bricks, $105.29

10. Tech Deck Nyjah Skatepark, $22.49

11. Bruder MB Sprinter UPS Truck With Driver and Accessories, $119

12. LEGO City Mobile Command Center, $40

13. Star Wars Darth Vader Lightsaber, $13.42

14. KidKraft Grand View Mansion Dollhouse, $123.69

15. Easy-Bake Ultimate Oven Creative Baking Toy, $39.97

Anna Gragert

Anna Gragert

Anna is a Los Angeles-based writer and editor who covers lifestyle and design content for Hunker. She's written for Apartment Therapy, the L.A. Times, Forge, and more. She previously worked as the lifestyle editor at HelloGiggles and deputy editor at So Yummy. Her email: anna.gragert@hunker.com

