This Yellowpop x Bobby Berk Collab Will Instantly Make Over Your Space

By Pauline Lacsamana November 9, 2021
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

Looking for a single accent piece to transform your space? Add a neon sign to your shopping list. Specifically, any pick from the brand new Yellowpop collab with interior designer and ​Queer Eye​ star Bobby Berk.

The Yellowpop x Bobby Berk collection is a limited-edition run of six LED neon signs that are modern and playful with nods to Berk's signature minimalist style. In the collection, you can find Berk's iconic eye pattern and a simple, yet stunning rainbow design. Prices in the collection start at $250 and can be purchased online.

The collection follows a series of Yellowpop collabs, including Keith Haring and Jonathan Adler, which are equally as stunning as Berk's.

1. Eye See You by Bobby Berk LED Neon Sign, $450

2. Love Wins Rainbow by Bobby Berk LED Neon Sign, $750

3. XX by Bobby Berk LED Neon Sign, $390

4. Honey, I'm Home by Bobby Berk LED Neon Sign, $590

5. Think Differently by Bobby Berk LED Neon Sign, $590

6. Style, Taste, Class by Bobby Berk LED Neon Sign, $590

Pauline Lacsamana

Pauline is Hunker’s Associate Commerce Editor. She covers all things home and shopping, whether it's the next must-have product launch or a roundup of the best home and decor sales. You can reach out to her at pauline.lacsamana@hunker.com.

