This Yellowpop x Bobby Berk Collab Will Instantly Make Over Your Space

Looking for a single accent piece to transform your space? Add a neon sign to your shopping list. Specifically, any pick from the brand new Yellowpop collab with interior designer and ​ Queer Eye ​ star Bobby Berk .

The Yellowpop x Bobby Berk collection is a limited-edition run of six LED neon signs that are modern and playful with nods to Berk's signature minimalist style. In the collection, you can find Berk's iconic eye pattern and a simple, yet stunning rainbow design. Prices in the collection start at $250 and can be purchased online.