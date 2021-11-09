This Yellowpop x Bobby Berk Collab Will Instantly Make Over Your Space

Looking for a single accent piece to transform your space? Add a neon sign to your shopping list. Specifically, any pick from the brand new Yellowpop collab with interior designer and Queer Eye star Bobby Berk.
Video of the Day
The Yellowpop x Bobby Berk collection is a limited-edition run of six LED neon signs that are modern and playful with nods to Berk's signature minimalist style. In the collection, you can find Berk's iconic eye pattern and a simple, yet stunning rainbow design. Prices in the collection start at $250 and can be purchased online.
The collection follows a series of Yellowpop collabs, including Keith Haring and Jonathan Adler, which are equally as stunning as Berk's.
Pauline is Hunker’s Associate Commerce Editor. She covers all things home and shopping, whether it's the next must-have product launch or a roundup of the best home and decor sales. You can reach out to her at pauline.lacsamana@hunker.com.