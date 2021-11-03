This Popcorn Hack Is So Helpful, It's Annoying

There is so much we've learned from TikTok. From Costco hacks and air fryer tips to shower-cleaning advice and info on secret ice cream scoop features, the social platform is basically a treasure trove of knowledge. Plus, we just discovered another hack we can add to that list — it's all about how you can get rid of those unfortunate popcorn kernels that simply haven't popped.

TikTok user @sidneyraz — who is known for a series about things they wish they learned before turning 30 — is the one we can credit for this popcorn hack discovery. "You're supposed to shake out the popcorn kernels that haven't popped," the user states in the video. Then, what they do next absolutely blows our minds.

After making a bag of popcorn in the microwave, @sidneyraz removes the bag and directs our attention to the opening on one side of the bag. All this time, we thought it was merely an air vent — but then the TikToker uses the slit to shake out all of the unpopped kernels that are still in the bag.

Yes, the air vent is wide enough for the kernels to be released, while the popcorn stays happily inside the bag. So those unpopped kernels don't go to waste, you could even try popping them manually on the stovetop with a bit of vegetable oil in a pan covered with a lid.

Just like us, TikTok commenters had a lot to say about this hack. Interestingly, many claim that they actually eat the unpopped kernels. "You're supposed to chew on them when you're sad that you're out of popcorn," wrote one user. (However, Cleveland Clinic reports that this isn't a good idea because it can cause teeth damage, abdominal pain, and other issues.)

Now, you'll never have to worry about unpopped kernels getting in the way of your precious popcorn.