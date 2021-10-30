There’s a New Palm Oil-Free Alternative to Nutella

Image Credit: Arx0nt/Moment/GettyImages

Known for its creamy texture and chocolatey flavor, Nutella might be one of the most beloved spreads on the market. The only catch? It contains palm oil, an ingredient that has a poor reputation in terms of sustainability — though Nutella does state that its palm oil is sustainably sourced. That said, if you're looking to avoid it altogether, you'll be glad to know that there's a new palm oil-free hazelnut spread in town.

The spread will be released by TBH, a brand created by actor Noah Schnapp (who you might recognize from ​Stranger Things​). Aside from containing no palm oil, it's also vegan, gluten-free, and kosher, according to Plant Based News. What's more, the cocoa in the spread is UTZ-certified, which means it's been produced using sustainable farming practices. (The UTZ certification is granted by the Rainforest Alliance, a non-profit organization that works to protect forests and farmers around the world.)

TBH's palm oil-free hazelnut spread is slated to launch November 1. It's unclear if the product will be sold in stores, but you can follow TBH on Instagram for updates. Personally, we're looking forward to trying it!

Other hazelnut spreads without palm oil:

In addition to TBH, there are several other palm oil-free spreads to choose from. Here are some tasty options:

However, not all hazelnut cocoa spreads are made without milk, so be sure to check the label if you avoid dairy or animal products.

How to make hazelnut cocoa spread at home:

Another way to avoid palm oil is to make your own hazelnut cocoa spread. This is surprisingly easy to do, as proven by this hazelnut chocolate spread recipe by Minimalist Baker. It calls for just four ingredients — unsalted hazelnuts, vanilla extract, sea salt, and dairy-free chocolate — and takes just 30 minutes to whip up.