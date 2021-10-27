14 Breast Cancer Awareness Month Products You Can Shop Before October Ends

By Anna Gragert October 27, 2021
In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, many retailers have released products and initiatives that support breast cancer research. According to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), this project is also known as "Shop Pink, Save Lives." To support the foundation's work toward a world without breast cancer, you can donate here or shop the following products during the month of October.

1. Evolvetogether Cairo 12 Pink Face Masks, $19.20

When you buy this pack of limited-edition disposable masks, 10% of each purchase goes to BCRF.

2. Aveda Limited-Edition Hand Relief Moisturizing Creme, $20

Aveda will donate $10 from every moisturizing creme purchase — up to $350,000 total — to support cruelty-free breast cancer research.

3. Conair Reflections Double-Sided LED Lighted Vanity Makeup Mirror, $49.99

Regardless of sales, Conair will be donating $100,000 annually to BCRF.

4. Apollo Tools 201-Piece Household Tool Kit, $59.99

Per purchase, 74 cents will be donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

5. UrbanStems The Sally, $75

Up to $15,000, UrbanStems will donate $5 per orchid sold.

6. Cuisinart Mini Prep Plus 24-Ounce Processor, $39.95

Cusininart donates $32,500 annually to BCRF regardless of product sales.

7. Jo Malone Limited-Edition Peony & Blush Suede Cologne, $144

When you purchase this cologne, 50% of your purchase goes to breast cancer research. This will also be available at Jo Malone until June 2022 or while supplies last.

8. Dash Mini Rice Cooker With Keep Warm, $24.99

No matter what its sales are, Dash donates $10,000 annually to BCRF.

9. David Yurman x BCRF Cable Classic Candle with Rose Scent in Pink Glass, $95

20% of each candle's purchase price goes to BCRF.

10. NutriBullet Pro Exclusive in Soft Pink, $109.99

According to BCRF, Nutribullet donates $25,000 annually, regardless of sales.

11. Positive Beverage Prickly Pear Lemonade, $24.95

In addition to $20,000, regardless of sales, Positive Beverage also donates five cents per can sold to BCRF.

12. Asmodee Ticket to Ride Play Pink, $4.95

For every train set that's sold, $2 will be donated to BCRF.

13. Gallery Leather Desk Weekly Planner, $19.99+

Until October 31, 5% of every planner sale will go to BCRF. If you personalize your planner with a pink ribbon for $5, 100% of the $5 will also go to BCRF.

14. All-Clad French Skillet & BCRF Towel, $129.95

$20 per purchase of this skillet and BCRF towel will go straight to breast cancer research.

Anna Gragert

Anna is a Los Angeles-based writer and editor who covers lifestyle and design content for Hunker.

