14 Breast Cancer Awareness Month Products You Can Shop Before October Ends

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, many retailers have released products and initiatives that support breast cancer research. According to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), this project is also known as "Shop Pink, Save Lives." To support the foundation's work toward a world without breast cancer, you can donate here or shop the following products during the month of October.

When you buy this pack of limited-edition disposable masks, 10% of each purchase goes to BCRF.

Aveda will donate $10 from every moisturizing creme purchase — up to $350,000 total — to support cruelty-free breast cancer research.

Regardless of sales, Conair will be donating $100,000 annually to BCRF.

Per purchase, 74 cents will be donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Up to $15,000, UrbanStems will donate $5 per orchid sold.

Cusininart donates $32,500 annually to BCRF regardless of product sales.

When you purchase this cologne, 50% of your purchase goes to breast cancer research. This will also be available at Jo Malone until June 2022 or while supplies last.

No matter what its sales are, Dash donates $10,000 annually to BCRF.

20% of each candle's purchase price goes to BCRF.

According to BCRF, Nutribullet donates $25,000 annually, regardless of sales.

In addition to $20,000, regardless of sales, Positive Beverage also donates five cents per can sold to BCRF.

For every train set that's sold, $2 will be donated to BCRF.

Until October 31, 5% of every planner sale will go to BCRF. If you personalize your planner with a pink ribbon for $5, 100% of the $5 will also go to BCRF.

$20 per purchase of this skillet and BCRF towel will go straight to breast cancer research.