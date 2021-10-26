The New Reese’s Cup Is Made With an Unexpected Ingredient

Over a year ago, Instagram user @junkfoodleaks_ announced that a brand new type of Reese's Cup was on the horizon — and now that rumor is coming true. According to House Beautiful, Reese's has confirmed that one of its newest treats will be a Big Cup with Potato Chips. Sweet and salty snack, anyone?

The Big Cup is essentially the king-size version of its normal peanut butter cup. But now, instead of just peanut butter, the new cup will be stuffed with chips. "This time, we mixed crispy rippled potato chips right in with our smooth peanut butter, then coated it in rich milk chocolate," the brand writes in the product description. "In each bite of a Reese's Big Cup with Potato Chips Peanut Butter Cup, you'll taste the chocolate, then the peanut butter, then a curious crunch for the ultimate sweet and salty snack moment." It's truly the best of both worlds.

As for the reviews, so far, they are mostly positive on the Reese's site. One user describes the Big Cup with Potato Chips as surprisingly crunchy, adding that the unique flavor combination works well together. Another said that the crispiness of the potato chips adds a nice touch to the creamy peanut butter.

Where to buy the Reese’s Big Cup with Potato Chips Peanut Butter Cup:

Since this particular peanut butter cup is a new release, it is likely coming soon to a store near you. On the Reese's site, no information is currently available about where the Big Cup with Potato Chips is being sold, but odds are that you can find it in the usual places where Reese's is sold.

When searching for where to buy regular Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups, the following retailers pop up: Amazon, Walmart, Walgreens (most Instagram users appear to be finding them here), Kroger, ShopRite, and Amazon Fresh. So you'll want to either keep an eye out for the potato chip peanut butter cups during your regular grocery trip or call ahead to make sure your local store has them in stock.

Here's hoping we can get our hands on these in time for Halloween!