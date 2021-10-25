Aldi Transformed Fans' Favorite Foods Into an Exclusive Candle Collection

Aldi is known for its creative product releases, but this just might take the cake. Through its Fan Favorites program — in which shoppers have been able to vote on their favorite Aldi products since 2019 — the brand will be releasing a limited-edition candle collection inspired by some of Aldi fans' favorite food items.

Featuring four three-wick, soy-blend Huntington Home candles, the Fan Favorites Candle collection will include: Mama Cozzi's Take & Bake Pizza (winner of the "Mama knows best" category), Belle Vie Passionfruit Sparkling Water (winner of "Sip & Celebrate" category), Friendly Farms Oatmilk (winner of the "Guilt-Free Go-To" category), and Clancy's Mesquite Barbecue Kettle Chips (winner of the "Stream and Snack" category). All of these scents come from 2021 winning products that were voted on by fans.

To get your hands on this collection, which won't be sold in stores, you'll have to join the brand new ALDI Insiders Facebook group. To celebrate its launch, Aldi will also be holding a Fan Favorites candle giveaway for 100 Aldi Insiders participants. Winners will be notified during the second week of November.

So if you want one of these special candles in your life, join the ALDI Insiders Facebook group ASAP.