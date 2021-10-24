This New Aldi Treat Combines Several Beloved Desserts

When it comes to picking our number-one favorite dessert, we're at a loss. After all, there are so many we love — how could we possibly choose between them? Well, with one of Aldi's newest frozen desserts, we might not have to. That's because it combines several sweet treats into one perfect dessert we'd eat all year round.

On the @aldifavoritefinds Instagram account, it was revealed that Aldi is now selling Belmont Chocolate Chip Cheesecake Cookie Dessert Bars, which come frozen in two-packs for $4.49. So, in this one dessert, we have chocolate chip cookies, cheesecake, an ice cream bar, and some sort of chocolate crust (maybe it's crushed chocolate graham crackers? Baked brownies?).

On the box, the treats are described as "chocolate creamy gooey goodness" and "rich and nostalgic." To serve, all you have to do is thaw the bars and you're good to go. It's that easy, making us think that these would be great for when you don't feel like baking over the holidays. While cleaning up the dinner table, simply allow these to thaw and then pop them on your guests' plates for a single-serving dessert.

Interestingly, earlier this year, the same Belmont brand actually released Cookies and Cream Cheesecake Dessert Bars, which made Aldi fans jump for joy. It seems that these were so popular that the retailer simply had to bring them back in a different flavor.

What other desserts is Aldi currently selling?

