What the Glass Bottle Shortage Means for Your Favorite Wine

The past year has been ridden with shortages. Earlier this year, there was a fireworks shortage, which affected 4th of July celebrations in some parts of the country. The availability of live Christmas trees is also low, as droughts and wildfires have damaged most of the crops. There's even an ongoing glass bottle shortage, which might change the flavor of your favorite wines.

The shortage, as you can probably guess, is due to supply chain problems related to the pandemic. This has been extra challenging for some winemakers, as it's forced them to leave wine in other containers longer than usual, according to an article by ​Business Insider​.

Unfortunately, storing the wine in this way changes the final flavor of the wine. For example, according to ​Business Insider​, if the wine in stored in tanks for too long, it can develop a bland taste. That's because it slows down how quickly the wine matures. Meanwhile, if wine is stored in oak barrels for longer than usual, it can develop a strong woodsy flavor.

This isn't the first supply chain issue the wine industry has experienced. Last month, ​Food & Wine​ reported how timber shortages have affected winemakers. The shortage means barrels and boxes are hard to come by, making it difficult for wineries to properly age and package wine.

Will the glass bottle shortage affect the holiday season?

Without glass bottles — and therefore, bottled wine — the price of wine that ​is​ available may increase. It's also possible that certain wines might be harder to find, should the availability significantly drop.

That said, if you plan to serve wine at this year's holiday gatherings (or gift it to loved ones), consider buying wine sooner rather than later. You can also try purchasing bottles from nearby wineries or shops that sell local wines. Small businesses can use all the help they could get right now, and your purchase will make a big difference.