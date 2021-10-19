You've Probably Been Using Your Lighter All Wrong

The older we get, the more we learn how we should ​actually​ be doing things. From how to store butter to using a honey dipper properly, we've come to realize that there's a lot we didn't learn in school. To add to that list, we also just realized that we've been using a lighter all wrong.

Over on TikTok, user @sidneyraz has a series about things they wish they knew before they were in their thirties. One of the most recent additions — with 4.1 million views — is about how you should use a lighter so that you don't end up burning your poor thumb.

When you're lighting something that isn't directly above your lighter, like a candle, rather than positioning the lighter so the flame tilts toward your thumb, you'll want to turn the device around. In other words, if you're right-handed, you'll want to face the lighter to the right. If you're left-handed, face it to the left before igniting.

By adjusting the lighter, the flame will tilt away from your thumb and toward your closed fist instead — where there is enough room for the flame to avoid touching your skin. A game changer!

In the comments, one user admitted that they've never actually turned a lighter out of fear. Another stated that they just learned this for the first time at 39 years old. So essentially, this video is proof that you're never too old to learn something new!