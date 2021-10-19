This Viral TikTok Cleaning Tip Is Hiding in Plain Sight

Yes, we're back on cleaning TikTok, and yes, users are still finding ways to revolutionize our cleaning game!

TikTok user Azure MacCannell (@livecomposed) has just dropped a really, really helpful reminder: You should probably vacuum way more than your floor!

A while back, MacCannell shared a tip about vacuuming your refrigerator coils at least once a year. Those condenser coils on the back of your fridge are what push heat out, keeping the inside of your fridge cold, so a good vacuuming to remove any dust and debris that's gathered there is crucial for maximum efficiency.

Now, MacCannell has pointed out two more places we should vacuum every now and then: bathroom fans and heat vents. With 500K likes so far, it seems this reminder definitely struck a chord.

Bathroom fans remove moisture, ventilating the space to help prevent the growth of mold and mildew — and thus the buildup of bad odors. But since they're sucking up air all the time, they're known to collect dust, hair, and even skin particles. So remember to vacuum the vent to clear all that out, ensuring that the fan can keep doing its job!

On a similar note, you should also vacuum your HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) ducts. Even though air blows out of these vents, dust and debris can still gather inside, meaning it'll blow right out into your home and contaminate the air. You definitely don't want to be breathing in dust all day long if you can avoid it! (P.S. This is also why having a good HVAC filter is so crucial, though dust can still gather in vents either way.)

Fortunately, these little vacuuming tasks shouldn't take much time at all, and the benefits of having all your vents dust-free are a huge plus for your home.