Starbucks Will Allegedly Be Releasing This New Holiday Drink

One of the best parts of the holiday season is getting to taste our favorite food and beverage brands' seasonal offerings. One such retailer is, of course, Starbucks, where we can always expect to be delighted with delicious drinks and tasty treats during the fall and winter seasons. Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and pumpkin loaf, anyone?

While Starbucks hasn't made any official announcements about its winter drinks, there is a very exciting rumor going around. On Instagram, blogger @markie_devo recently posted a sneak peek of Starbucks' winter 2021 drink menu, which will allegedly include a Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte and drinks involving caramel brûlée, chestnut praline, and peppermint mocha.

In an update, @markie_devo added that the Toasted White Mocha will return and that an Irish Cream drink will also be added. According to the Instagram user, this will all be happening on November 4, which will be here before we know it.

What is the Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte?

In a more recent post, @markie_devo included a photo of what the Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte will contain. "Sugar cookie flavored syrup combined with Starbucks Blonde Espresso (Signature Espresso if not available), ice, and almond milk, topped with red and green sprinkles for a modern twist on a holiday classic. Also available hot," the photo reads.

Essentially, it seems like this will be a sugar cookie in drink form. As for whether or not the beverage will be vegan — considering that it is made with almond milk — @markie_devo is unsure.

While we have no idea where @markie_devo got their information, a Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte does sound like the type of drink Starbucks would release. And even though this is all just a rumor for now, we will definitely be keeping our eyes peeled for Starbucks' 2021 winter menu.