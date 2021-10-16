Costco Re-Released a Mouthwatering Bakery Item

When it comes to bringing back beloved items for shoppers to delight over, Costco reigns supreme. This fall alone, the retailer has re-released items such as its pumpkin spice loaf, classic pumpkin pie, and even its pumpkin streusel muffins. However, Costco's latest returning product is one we would enjoy all year, but it's especially welcome during the autumn season.

According to @costcobuys on Instagram, the brand is now selling a six-pack of its coffee cake muffins. They appear to feature a cake-like muffin with a streusel topping and a criss-crossed white glaze. Essentially, they're exactly what you'd want to eat with a warm beverage on a chilly fall morning.

As you can imagine, Costco fans were extremely excited by the news of the coffee cake muffin's return. One user even wrote, "These are my all-time fave muffins at Costco!!" As a testament to how delicious these muffins truly are, another commenter said, "My Costco doesn't have them, but one about 40 minutes away does and we make the drive all the time specifically for them!" A few others added that they haven't seen these muffins for quite some time, meaning that this is a special bakery re-release.

Can you make the Costco coffee cake muffins at home?

While there is no official recipe for the Costco coffee cake muffins, we did find one that appears to produce a very similar result. The recipe is by Damn Delicious, who writes, "The classic coffee cake is transformed into a convenient muffin, loaded with a mile-high crumb topping!" Just like Costco's muffins, these also feature a drool-worthy glaze on top.

If you prefer gluten-free baked goods, we also came across Sisters Sans Gluten's recipe for Giant Costco Copycat Gluten-Free Coffee Walnut Muffins. While they're not coffee cake-like, these muffins are filled with actual coffee and topped with a sweet espresso glaze.