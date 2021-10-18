Heads Up: Trader Joe's Has New Pastas Coming Out Soon

If you love pasta (and who ​doesn't​?), get ready to make a trip to Trader Joe's soon. The beloved grocery store is launching a whole bunch of new pastas, including some gluten-free options.

In the latest episode of the "Inside Trader Joe's" podcast, hosts Tara Miller and Matt Sloan from TJ's marketing team discuss all things pasta, from its origins to the demand in the United States (unsurprisingly, we eat a lot of pasta).

The podcast also dishes out a few secrets — did you know that the grocer's most popular pasta isn't technically a pasta?

"Our number one selling pasta is the Hearts of Palm Pasta, which is actually made from a vegetable. It's pasta we can't even keep in stock because that's how much people love it," said Jasmine, TJ's category manager of grocery, in the podcast. "I think a lot of people are kind of doing the low-carb thing."

Jasmine goes on to note that TJ's currently offers between 20 and 30 different types of pastas. And that number is only growing!

In the episode, Jasmine discusses four upcoming pasta products that will hit shelves soon (although the exact dates are TBD). Learn all about them below!

1. Tri-Color Spaghetti

TJ's already has five types of spaghetti (whole wheat, two types of semolina, lentil, and rice), but there's always room for more.

"We were looking at some of our more successful pastas and we have this Radiatori of many colors," said Jasmine. "...[a]nd we said, "Wait a minute, we don't have anything multi-colored for long cuts.'"

The new tri-color spaghetti will be made of semolina and will be natural pasta yellow, spinach-dyed green, and tomato-dyed orange-red.

2. Bucatini

TJ's actually doesn't have its own bucatini, which is a thick, spaghetti-like pasta. Jasmine notes it'll be limited edition and pair perfectly with the brand's upcoming Limone Alfredo.

3. Fusilli Corti Bucati

"You know, our customers are kind of gravitating towards more unique cuts. So we have some really fun shapes coming in," said Jasmine. One of those shapes is fusilli corti bucati, which Matt describes as bucatini "with a perm." He adds, "It's like a telephone cord if anyone knew what telephone cords still were."

4. Cascatelli

Another new pasta shape for TJ's will be cascatelli, a ruffled, waterfall-like pasta. "The ridges are really thick and it eats really, really well," said Jasmine.