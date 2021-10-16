Bed Bath & Beyond's 50th Anniversary Sale May Be Its Biggest Event Yet

Bed Bath & Beyond is going big for its 50th anniversary with an amazing savings event over the next four days. From now until Sunday, October 17, you can score up to 50% off across all categories. Save on everything from kitchen, bedding, bath, furniture, and home decor with major discounts on brands like Shark, KitchenAid, Crockpot, Bissell, Black & Decker, Calphalon, Ninja, Dash, and so much more. With deals this good, who needs to wait until Cyber Week to get your holiday shopping done.

Check out the best deals during Bed Bath & Beyond's 50th Anniversary Sale below.

1. Dash Express Tasti-Crisp 2.6 qt. Air Fryer, $49.99 $39.99

2. Google Nest Doorbell Wired, $229 $179

3. KitchenAid K400 Blender With Tamper, $279.99 $199.99

4. Bissell Crosswave 17859 All-in-One Multi-Surface Upright Vacuum, $267.99 $237.99

5. Google Nest Google WiFi, $129 $99.99

6. nuLOOM Chunky Woolen Cable Area Rug (5-by-8), $259.99 $168.99

7. Shark IQ RV1001AE Robot Vacuum, $599.99 $449.99

8. Baxton Studio Hannah Linen Platform Bed (Queen), $619.99 $402.99

9. Ninja Foodi 8-qt. 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer, $249.99 $179.99

10. Frette at Home Arno Duvet Cover (Queen), $499.99 $199.99

11. Calphalon Premier Hard-Anodized Nonstick 11-Piece Cookware Set, $399.99 $329.99

12. Wild Sage Amina Arched Rattan Leaner Mirror (70-by-30), $300 $250

