11 Minimal Black and White CB2 Holiday Finds Under $60

Red and green, silver and gold, blue and white — these are all your standard holiday color combos. But if you're not the type to follow tradition, have you ever considered a monochromatic holiday color scheme?
Video of the Day
Well, CB2 just debuted its 2021 holiday collection, and there's a big focus on black and white decor. (There are also some lovely blushes, bronzes, and champagnes, too!) So if you want to test out a super-modern, uber-chic holiday look, now's the time to give it a go. You can either opt for all-black or all-white, or combine the two for a stylish look.
And, to top everything off, the decor is also reasonably priced! Check out 11 black-and-white CB2 holiday decor items priced under $60 below — and shop the entire collection here.
Stefanie is a New York–based writer and editor. She has served on the editorial staffs of Architectural Digest, ARTnews, and Oyster.com, a TripAdvisor company, before setting out on her own as a freelancer. Her beats include architecture, design, art, travel, science, and history, and her words have appeared in Architectural Digest, Condé Nast Traveler, Popular Science, Mental Floss, Galerie, Jetsetter, and History.com, among others. In another life, she'd be a real estate broker since she loves searching for apartments and homes.