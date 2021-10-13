11 Minimal Black and White CB2 Holiday Finds Under $60

Red and green, silver and gold, blue and white — these are all your standard holiday color combos. But if you're not the type to follow tradition, have you ever considered a monochromatic holiday color scheme?

Well, CB2 just debuted its 2021 holiday collection, and there's a big focus on black and white decor. (There are also some lovely blushes, bronzes, and champagnes, too!) So if you want to test out a super-modern, uber-chic holiday look, now's the time to give it a go. You can either opt for all-black or all-white, or combine the two for a stylish look.