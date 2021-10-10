People Are Intrigued by This $100 Costco Item

As any loyal Costco shopper will tell you, the warehouse is the go-to place for bulk products and excellent deals. It also doesn't hurt that the store offers a plethora of fan-favorite products, from blueberry muffins to cold brew coffee. Case in point: According to a Reddit thread, Costco is selling a 14-pound ham for $100 — and people are (literally) eating it right up.

Advertisement

Now, the product in question isn't just any old ham. It's Serrano ham, a high-quality gourmet ham that's traditionally eaten in Spain. Specifically, the Costco item — the Noel Consorcio Jamon Serrano Bone-In Ham Leg — has been aged for a minimum of 12 months and cured in the Pyrenees, a mountain range in Europe.

The Serrano ham also comes with a stand, sharp knife, and carving instructions. This is noteworthy because Serrano ham needs to be cut into thin slices, and the process is something of an art form. What's more, this type of ham is hard to find in the United States, so it's pretty awesome that Costco sells it at all. That said, $100 for a 14-pound gourmet ham ​and​ the appropriate kitchen tools is a pretty solid deal.

But how does it taste, exactly? "The ham is amazing," says a user in the Reddit thread. Another user, who is from Spain and lives in the United States, says the ham "is pretty legit," adding that they buy the ham every year and love it. Yet another user notes, "it's totally worth it and super fun to bring a bunch of slices when you make the rounds for the holiday parties."

Perhaps unsurprisingly, many other Costco shoppers in the Reddit thread are eager to buy the ham this year. If you're in the same boat, the product is currently available at Costco warehouses. You can also buy it on the website for a slightly higher price point of $114.

How do you serve Serrano ham?

According to Reddit users who enjoy Serrano ham, you can eat it on toasted bread with a slice of tomato and olive oil. Another option is to eat it with cheese and bread, as recommended by other users.