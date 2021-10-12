These Are the Most Popular Pandemic DIY Home Projects

When lockdown began in March 2020, we all had no choice but to spend A LOT of time at home. And while many people developed new hobbies throughout the pandemic, they also took to revamping their environment with major renovations projects — whether out of necessity to make a space more functional or just because they wanted a change of environment.

But what types of projects, specifically, did people tackle? Well, home website Angi decided to find out.

According to a survey of 1,000 homeowners, interior projects were the most popular form of home renovation over the last year and a half, with 31% of respondents reporting that they've either painted, updated their flooring, or switched up their decor.

More specifically, 23% of respondents noted that they updated one of their living spaces (either the living room, bedroom, or office). And a further 23% reported that they also updated their closet or storage space — probably to become a little more organized.

Just 18% tackled a kitchen or bathroom remodel, which are typically more expensive renovation projects, while 15% worked on their garage, basement, or attic.

But it's not all about interiors: 25% of survey respondents also worked on landscaping, which is unsurprising given how outdoor entertaining has risen in popularity. Another 15% worked on the exterior of their homes, including siding, roofing, windows and doors.

Needless to say, it's been a pretty busy time for the home renovation business.

