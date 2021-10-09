Zara Home's New Collection Is Giving Us Rustic-Chic Vibes

With cozy fall vibes in full swing, we're dreaming of spending time somewhere remote. But there's always a way to make the indoors feel more rustic and nature-inspired, too.
Zara Home's newest collection is giving us countryside-chic with motifs focused on veggies and fruit and a color palette of reds and oranges. It's perfect for the cottagecore lover, or the person who just needs another ramekin at home. The new selection features tablecloths, kitchen towels, stoneware bowls, and more.
Check out some of our picks below and see more here.
Eva is a Los Angeles-based writer who covers trends, news, and makers for Hunker. Her writing has been featured in the Los Angeles Times, The Guardian, Bustle, KCET and more. She is a proud bookworm and organizes her books by color.