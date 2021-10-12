Forever 21's New Home Collection Has Chic Dorm Essentials

Forever 21 has long been a go-to for affordable fashion, but now it's entered the affordable home decor world, too.
The inaugural HOME at Forever 21 collection features more than 200 items ranging from bedding to lighting. Best of all, everything costs $65 or less! As such, these home goods are particularly great for college students who want to add a little personal style to their dorm rooms without breaking the bank.
We've gone ahead and picked our favorite items from the line, but you can shop it all here. And if nothing catches your eye this time, don't worry — there will be new additions seasonally.
Stefanie is a New York–based writer and editor. She has served on the editorial staffs of Architectural Digest, ARTnews, and Oyster.com, a TripAdvisor company, before setting out on her own as a freelancer. Her beats include architecture, design, art, travel, science, and history, and her words have appeared in Architectural Digest, Condé Nast Traveler, Popular Science, Mental Floss, Galerie, Jetsetter, and History.com, among others. In another life, she'd be a real estate broker since she loves searching for apartments and homes.