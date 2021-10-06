Article's Fall Collection Channels Nature's Grounding Vibes

We've written about the versatility of Article's collections in the past and a new season means even more offerings from the brand. If you're looking to do a little fall refresh — or add to your existing decor — Article has debuted a few autumnal items that fit the bill.

"With health and self-care being so important to many, we recognize that building a home that creates a sense of wellness is important — product and design that infuses both nature and nurture into the home," Andrea Rathborne, creative director of product design at Article, tells Hunker.

The color palette and textures are soothing and subdued; these pieces can work in any season, really. But with everyone getting ready for the holidays, they can certainly make a space more cozy. The retailer thought through the little details so these pieces will work in a range of different spaces.

"For our fall collection, we are seeing a coastal direction in our design with nature's inspiration through our color palettes of grays, greens, ivories; our material choices, including oak, cane, rattan and boucle; and our design structure with solid wood," Rathborne says. "All considerations to help our customers feel the peace and comfort they may find in nature, in their very own spaces."

Check out some of our picks below and peruse the full collection on Article's site.

