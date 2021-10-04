Bed Bath & Beyond's New Studio 3B Line Is Modern and Budget-Friendly

Fans of Bed Bath & Beyond, gather around: You're going to be seeing lots of new items in the aisles soon. The company announced its new brand line, Studio 3B, which features everything from bedding to accent furniture to bathroom accessories. Expect decor elements like curved silhouettes, color blocking, soft textures, and more.

In partnership with Bed Bath & Beyond, interior designer and TV personality Jeremiah Brent walked Hunker through some of the new offerings. The collection features more than 600 items, and Brent pointed out his favorite ones, along with their versatility — which is a big part of the collection. For instance, he explained that a bar cart can function as a printer station; a resin toothbrush holder can also house pencils.

"More so than ever, today our homes are the epicenter of our lives," Neil Lick, SVP of owned brands at Bed Bath & Beyond told Hunker. "Studio 3B is a modern, contemporary brand conceived and built to address the problems of the adaptable home where all of these things are happening."

The color palette of the collection was also carefully thought-out, with many muted, neutral hues throughout that create a transitional look.

"It's not quite fall, it's not quite summer," Brent says. "These are the perfect backdrop to some things you already own or a great place to start your own narrative around these pieces."

In addition, the products take inspiration from midcentury modern style (both American and European) and balance "categorically masculine and feminine" elements, as Brent describes it.

The collection is meant to make modern design less intimidating — both in terms of aesthetic and price. Brent says that the pandemic has definitely inspired people to be more thoughtful about the furniture and decor items they bring into their homes.

"No matter what you spend, you want your things to feel intentional," Brent says.

The items also feature details like brass accents and ribbed channel detailing. These elements make for a chic space that can stay stylish for years to come.

"I believe that modern is going to be the new traditionalist," Brent says. "It's the perfect conduit between a ton of different styles and it gives you the freedom to play and have fun."

All those stuffy design rules, after all, are BS — Brent says so himself.

Scroll through some of our wish-list items below and check out the full collection here.

