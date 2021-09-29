This Ice Cube Microwave Hack Has Taken Over the Internet

If you've been on TikTok for even a minute lately, you've likely seen that a satisfying, leftover-based recipe is going viral. The dish was created by user Emily Mariko (@emilymariko) and currently, it has a whopping 7.5 million views.

Using a fork, Mariko shreds leftover pieces of salmon on a plate. On top, she adds a few spoonfuls of leftover rice, an ice cube, and a piece of parchment paper. After some time in the microwave, the creator removes the dish and tops it off with soy sauce, Sriracha, and Kewpie mayo. She mixes everything together and adds a sliced avocado.

On the side of the dish, Mariko has a small plate of kimchi and seaweed snacks. When eating her meal with chopsticks, the TikToker wraps the seaweed around her salmon-rice mixture with a slice of avocado, creating a makeshift salmon roll. Genius!

Other than the recipe looking delicious and Mariko having an editing style you can't turn away from, viewers are also intrigued by one other part of the video. When the ice cube is placed in the microwave with parchment paper — to steam the food, preventing it from drying out — the cube does not melt all the way.

Why does the ice cube not melt in the microwave?

Let's take a trip back in time to chemistry class. According to The Teacher's Corner, since the water molecules within ice are stuck in place and can't move back and forth, they are unable to covert microwave radiation into heat. As a result, they do not heat up like a regular glass of water would.

When it comes to frozen food, keep in mind that small flakes of ice will start to melt at room temperature before the dish is placed in the microwave. Plus, the device's defrost setting causes the microwave to briefly turn off during heating. This provides time for the heat to be absorbed by the food, which will melt a bit of the ice and heat the resulting water.

Leave it to TikTok to provide us with a delicious recipe that doubles as a science lesson.