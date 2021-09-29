The "Secret" Recipe for an Iconic Discontinued Starbucks Drink Has Been Revealed

The salted caramel mocha, a beloved fall drink, is no longer on the menu at Starbucks. But that shouldn't stop you from whipping up the drink at home! Thanks to self-proclaimed anti-elitism coffee roaster Dan McLaughlin (@softpourn on TikTok), we now know exactly how to make the drink right in our own kitchens.

For McLaughlin's salted caramel mocha recipe, you'll need the following ingredients: brewed espresso, chocolate syrup, caramel syrup, hazelnut syrup, your preferred type of steamed milk, sugar, and salt. "The salted caramel mocha has chocolate and toffee nut in it, but toffee nut is kind of hard to come by," says the creator. "Good thing it's literally just caramel and hazelnut combined."

To a mug, McLaughlin adds 1.5 ounces of chocolate syrup, 0.5 ounces of hazelnut syrup, and 0.5 ounces of caramel syrup. Then, add in your espresso, mix to melt the chocolate, and pour in your steamed milk of choice. No amounts are given for the espresso or milk, so you should add as much as you'd like based on your preferences.

Once your mixture is complete, top off the drink with some caramel syrup and a mixture of sugar and salt. If you'd prefer your beverage iced, McLaughlin says to simply add ice and avoid steaming your milk.

How do you steam milk for coffee?

According to Coffee Affection, you can steam milk in the microwave. Fill a microwave-safe container with the milk and heat it until a kitchen thermometer reaches 150 degrees Fahrenheit. You can also do the same exact thing on the stovetop. Then, add the milk to your drink!

If you prefer a more hands-off method, you could also invest in a milk steamer that will do all the work for you.