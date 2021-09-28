Skittles Has Changed One of Its Flavors, and Reactions Are Mixed

If you've ever shared a pack of Skittles, then you know how seriously people take their favorite flavors. After all, everyone knows at least one person who is the type to pick out only the red ones. However, everyone's Skittles preferences might now change because the brand has transformed the green candy into another flavor ... again.

According to ​Food & Wine​, the green Skittle will now be a lime flavor instead of green apple in the Original packs. You might recall that the candy company first used lime instead of green apple since the treat launched in 1979. Then, in 2013, apple was in and lime was out — but for a limited time, several times, lime came back. Yet, as of right now, it would seem that the lime switch is final.

As you can imagine, people have mixed feelings about this news. "They're changing green apple Skittles back to lime. Nature is healing," writes Twitter user @cstratOHMY. On the other hand, @Los_Waves writes, "Guess I was in the minority on thinking the Green Apple Skittles were an improvement to the Lime flavor."

Now, the five Skittles flavors will consist of strawberry, grape, orange, lemon, and lime. (We can't wait to try lemon and lime together again!)

Though, green apple lovers should not fret! Since Skittles has continued to bring the lime flavor back over the years, the brand might also re-launch green apple in the future. Perhaps we could even expect a pack featuring only green apple flavors, since the brand recently did this with lime? Fingers crossed!

When can you buy the lime Skittles?

​Food & Wine​ reports that the new Skittles packs with the lime flavor won't be arriving until October. In fact, you might not see them at your local retailer for a few months. So definitely keep an eye out and before you head out specifically for these new Skittles, give your store a call.