This Fan-Favorite Dessert Is Finally Back at Costco

Though the sun has set on the summer season, we've still got frozen treats on the mind. This is especially true when it comes to Yasso, one of our favorite brands of frozen desserts. So, when we discovered that Yasso's Mint Chocolate Chip Greek Yogurt Bars are back in stock at Costco, we couldn't wait to share the news.

Advertisement

Here's what happened: According to Reddit users, Costco used to sell 15-packs of Yasso Greek yogurt bars. This was a gamechanger for fans of Yasso, considering standard grocery stores only carry 4-packs. However, Costco stopped selling the product last year.

But it looks like the bars are finally back. According to Reddit user @pcjcusaa1636, a Costco location in Chicago is selling 15-packs of Yasso Mint Chocolate Chip Greek Yogurt Bars. Each pack is about $9.99 or $10.99, according to Redditors. (For context, a 4-pack of the same flavor is about $4.39 at Target!)

As you can imagine, Yasso fans were ​excited​. "I bought a membership just because I heard these were back," said one Redditor. "Wow! Best news ever!!!," exclaimed another user. Other users were also thrilled, but expressed that they wished Costco carried other flavors, or even a variety pack. How delicious would that be?

Until more flavors grace the freezers of Costco, we're more than happy to stock up on the mint chocolate chip bars. We'll just have to make some space in our freezers first.

Other products recently restocked at Costco:

While you're picking up Yasso bars at Costco, it wouldn't hurt to scope out other newly restocked items. For example, pumpkin pie is back at Costco. It also has an amazing price tag of $5.99, so you can't beat that. The 2021 Wine Advent-ure Calendar has also returned to Costco and costs $99.99. Happy shopping!