Ben & Jerry's New Flavor Is a Coffee Treat With a Community Focus

Leave it to our friends Ben and Jerry to create a brand new ice cream flavor we want in our freezers as soon as possible. Called Change Is Brewing, the frosty dessert features cold brew coffee from BLK & Bold Specialty Beverages, marshmallow swirls, and fudge brownies provided by Greyston Bakery, a company that focuses on inclusive hiring. But that's not all.

In collaboration with Movement For Black Lives, Change Is Brewing was created to support the People's Response Act: a bill that aims to create a public safety agency within the Department of Human Health and Services.

"We must dismantle our public safety system's instinct to criminalize and replace it with an instinct to provide care," reads the act's official website. "The current approach to public safety is not working — for children, for families, and particularly for Black and brown communities that have been devastated by mental health crises, substance use health crises, and criminalization."

As for the pint's artwork, it was designed by artist Laci Jordan, who was asked to think about what an injustice-free world would look like. What she ended up with was a piece that encompasses love, freedom, joy, Black liberation, and a space where one can unapologetically exist without worry.

To try the new flavor for yourself, you can find Change Is Brewing in Ben & Jerry's scoop shops and at the brand's retailers across America. Local ice cream delivery partners can also be found here.

To learn more about the flavor and support the People's Response Act, click here.