This Upcoming IKEA Collection Is All About Catching Waves

Here's an IKEA collab that you might not have expected. The Swedish retailer has joined forces with World Surf League (WSL) to bring shoppers a collection that focuses on the beach and sustainability. The Kåseberga product range includes glassware, beach bags, and even a balance board.

"A particular point of pride is how we have managed to gather input for this collection from several hundreds of people involved in the surfing community," James Futcher, product design leader at IKEA of Sweden, said in a statement. "We have been really tuned in to their needs in the development of this collection, pushing both form and function while also ensuring the use of more sustainable materials."

All the items were created with eco-conscious design in mind, using "renewable materials like wood, and materials from recycled sources such as polyester." This keeps in line with IKEA's efforts to be more sustainable.

The collection will officially debut in spring of 2022, so keep your eyes open for more info in the near future.