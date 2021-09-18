Costco Might Have Changed This Popular Bakery Item

It goes without saying that Costco knows a thing or two about creating cult-favorite products. Just take a look at the popularity of its cold brew coffee and strawberry jam croissants. What's more, Costco shoppers are so in tune with the warehouse's offerings, ensuring that changes to well-loved items won't go unnoticed.

Advertisement

Most recently, Costco's blueberry muffins have fallen into that category. In a recent Reddit post, user @Kmmontanez asked fellow shoppers if Costco changed the recipe for the popular bakery item. "They tasted different and hardly had any blueberries," said @Kmmontanez.

Other Reddit users commented on the thread, sharing that they noticed similar changes in the blueberry muffins. One user said, "There are hardly any blueberries on/inside them now," while another commented, "The blueberries looked smaller and darker [the] last time I was mulling over buying some."

One commenter speculated there's "probably a new baker" producing the muffins. Let's hope a Costco employee chimes in soon to shed light on these apparent changes.

What other muffins does Costco make?

If you're looking for an alternative to the blueberry muffins at Costco, you'll be happy to know that the retailer makes myriad flavors. Here just a few of the muffins that Costco sells:

Of course, the selection at your local Costco might vary, so be sure to call ahead if you're looking for a specific muffin.

Other Costco bakery items that have changed:

Earlier this year, Costco re-released its popular all-American chocolate cake in the form of cupcakes. According to Costco shoppers, the cupcakes taste just as delicious and rich as the cake version. Plus, like everything at Costco, the cupcakes cost $7.99 for a pack of six, so they're relatively affordable.