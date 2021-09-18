Where to Buy the Met Gala Table Settings for Your Next Dinner Party

While many spend Met Monday anticipating which of their favorite celebrities will ascend the Met's steps and how designers will interpret the year's theme, we at Hunker await the table reveals. The draw of the Met Gala is often the spectacle taking place outside the historic museum, but what we're interested in is inside.
It's not often you get a look through the doors into the notoriously exclusive event but, thanks to Vogue and Tory Burch Home, we've gotten a glimpse at what this year's tables looked like.
While this year's theme, "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" might not have been overtly clear on the carpet, it was effectively translated into the Gala's dinner. The meal was conceived and crafted by 10 notable New York Chefs and the dinnerware was created by American designer Tory Burch.
Each dinner set came with hand-painted, flower-adorned plates, an autumn green or classic white napkin, and bamboo flatware, bringing Tory Burch's signature style, classical with a bohemian touch, to the Gala.
The dinnerware comes from the designer's Oiseau home collection, which is available to shop on the Tory Burch website.
Ready to host your own Met Gala-inspired dinner this year? Start here:
Grab the evening's exact plates from Tory Burch Home.
Complete the look with these accompanying dinner plates.
Though not the exact flatware from the Gala, we're loving this (nearly identical) set from Pottery Barn.
Kaelin Dodge is a writer/editor based out of Los Angeles, California.