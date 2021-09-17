Overstock's Biggest Sale of the Year Is Officially Here

Just when we thought Overstock had wrapped up its biggest sale of the year, we're hit with an even bigger one. The Customer Day Sale will be live for 48 hours — Sunday, September 19 and Monday, September 20 — with discounts up to 70% off. The best part? The site blessed us with early access deals that are live ​now​. Check out the craziest ones below and be sure to shop right away before things sell out! Our carts are already full.

1. Safavieh Hudson Shag Estella Rug (8' x 10'), $1,440 $222.77

2. Madison Park Avalon Console, $508.30 $205.27

3. Slumber Solutions 14-inch Gel Memory Foam Choose Your Comfort Mattress (Queen), $1,894.26 $512.79

4. Safavieh Genevieve 3-Drawer Bedroom Dresser, $864 $377.98

5. Safavieh Madison Avery Distressed Rug (10' x 14'), $1,120 $281.99

6. Madison Park 600 Thread Count Pima Cotton Sateen Sheet Set (Queen), $259.74 $66.29

7. Lilia Coastal Cylinder Pouf, $235 $87.54

8. Safavieh Natural Fiber Marina Seagrass Rug (9' x 12'), $1,080 $263.49

9. Slumber Solutions Active 2.5-inch 5-zone Memory Foam Topper (Queen) $302.49 $91.79

10. Corvus Lille Mid-Century Modern Bamboo Table, $256.13 $159.37

11. Harbor House Beach House Comforter Set (Queen), $470.63 $145.79

12. Bijou Medallion Area Rug (7'6" x 9'6"), $410.49 $235.87

