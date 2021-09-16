Emilia Clarke Uses This Candle to Decompress at Night

We all have bedtime routines, whether it's taking a soothing bath, reading a chapter or two of a book, or endlessly scrolling Twitter (okay, you probably ​shouldn't​ do that last one).

For the #GoToBedWithMe video series by ​Harper's Bazaar​, actress Emilia Clarke shared her bedtime routine, and it involves a perennial favorite candle brand.

Before she gets into the nitty-gritty about her skincare process, her bath rituals, and her nightly stretches (hint: she takes a collapsible foam roller with her when she travels), Emilia says she always begins her routine with one simple step: lighting a candle.

But not just any candle — her favorite candle du jour (or de la nuit, as it were) is none other than Diptyque's 34 Le Redouté, a spicy floral scent housed in a chic marbled ceramic votive.

Emilia uses it"just to make [her] brain and body know that it is time to go to bed," adding that she's "feeling very calm because [she has her] beautiful candle going, which is just delicious."

The French fragrance house Diptyque has long been a favorite of celebrity clientele; just last year, we spotted Meghan Markle displaying a Tubéreuse candle in her home during an ​America's Got Talent​ segment.

If you're looking to give Emilia's favorite candle a go, well, you might be out of luck. Right now it's sold out online (perhaps all the better, given that it costs $87!). But you can put your email on the list to be notified when it's restocked. If you happen to live near a Diptyque boutique, you might be able to find one on the shelves.

The candle might be a bit of a splurge, but if it's good enough for Emilia, it's more than good enough for us!