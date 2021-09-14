Kit Kat's New Flavor Is a Holiday Masterpiece

There is something so pure and exciting about a new Kit Kat flavor. Every time the brand comes out with such a product, it's like we're kids all over again. Of course, Kit Kat's latest release is no exception — especially since it's holiday themed.

Advertisement

For the 2021 holiday season, Hershey (Kit Kat's parent company) is launching thirteen new treats to help you celebrate. "Hershey has taken inspiration from classic holiday treats and transformed its candies to create the largest lineup of holiday innovations," reads the press release. That would explain why Kit Kat has decided to make gingerbread its newest flavor!

Named the Kit Kat Gingerbread Cookie Flavored Miniatures, this sweet features a mix of crispy wafers and gingerbread-flavored creme. It's meant to mimic the first beautiful bite of a gingerbread cookie.

Where to buy gingerbread Kit Kats:

According to Hershey, these Kit Kats will be available in stores nationwide — but only for a limited time. On the brand's website, the gingerbread Kit Kat isn't yet listed, but other Kit Kat flavors are stocked at stores like Walmart, Amazon, Target, and Walgreens.

For a 6.9-ounce bag of the gingerbread Kit Kats, the SRP (suggested retail price) is $2.99 and for an 8.4-ounce bag, the SRP is $3.49.

Other Hershey holiday 2021 products:

In addition to the gingerbread Kit Kats, here are some other standout products you can expect from Hershey this holiday season:

Reese's Peanut Brittle Flavored Cups: peanut brittle flavored creme wrapped around crunchy peanut butter.

Hershey's Sugar Cookie Flavored Bar: a classic bar featuring sugar cookie flavored white creme and cookie pieces.

Reese's Peanut Butter Ugly Sweater: an ugly sweater-shaped Reese's treat.

Hershey's Kisses Milk Chocolates with Grinch Foils: Kisses covered in Grinch-themed foils.

Reese's Snack Size Trees 4-pack: Four of the iconic Reese's trees.

We know what we'd like as gifts this season!