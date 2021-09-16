These Are the Luxury Items People Are Actually Buying

1stdibs, a leading online marketplace specializing in luxury, has revealed its first luxury e-commerce report.

Advertisement

The report celebrates 1stdibs' 21st anniversary in 2021, and harnesses 21 years of exclusive data revealing how today's consumers are shopping luxury items online, with intriguing stats on jewelry, fashion, art, and home and design.

According to the report, the growing number of annual sales demonstrates that people are increasingly making high-end purchases online, sight unseen. Just last year, the platform generated $342 million in online sales.

The data tells us that the luxury buyer market is actually growing. The report details that "the market for high-end offerings continues to trend upward as the buyer base of qualified shoppers expands."

In 2020, new 1stdibs active buyers increased 27% compared to 2019. Furniture is the largest category on the report, including an array of vintage and antique pieces. The top all-time furniture sale is the John Brevard Custom Solid Zinc Dining Table listed at $175,000.

The top furniture styles for 2020 were midcentury modern, art deco, and Scandinavian modern — which comes as no surprise since these styles are definitely trending. The data also shows some interesting info about what shoppers searched for.

Top 10 1stdibs furniture searches in 2020:

Desks

Mirror

Sofas

Bench

Console

Barstools

Rugs

Dining chairs

Coffee tables

Daybed

Top 10 1stdibs creator searches in 2020:

Charles and Ray Eames

Mario Bellini

Chodzież

Pierre Paullin

Charlotte Pierrand

Finn Juhl

Ligne Roset

Hans Wegner

Milo Baughman

George Nakashima

You can see the full report here.