There's a New Hershey's Chocolate Bar Made With Plant Milk

If you follow a dairy-free diet, milk chocolate is (unfortunately) off the table. And while you can certainly find chocolate products sans dairy, nothing beats the creamy texture of classic milk chocolate. Luckily, Hershey's just released its first chocolate bars made with plant milk, and we are so here for it.

Advertisement

The chocolate bars are made with none other than oat milk, aka one of the trendiest — and most sustainable — non-dairy milks available on the market. And, according to ​VegOut Magazine,​ the bars are currently only available at some Target stores on the East Coast, though you can order them on Target's website. There are also two flavors: Hershey's Signature Oat Made Creamy with Almonds and Hershey's Signature Oat Made Classic Dark. Plus, each bar costs just $1.99, so they're deliciously affordable.

Where to buy Hershey's oat milk chocolate bars:

The launch appears to have happened quietly, but as it turns out, there's a reason for that. According to ​VegNews,​ a Hershey's spokesperson confirmed with the publication that the Oat Made products are part of a test release. The chocolate bars will be available at just a few retailers (including some Target stores) until June 2022.

Here's to hoping that the test goes well and Hershey's decides to keep the Oat Made line. Now, excuse us while we order some oat chocolate bars.

What do the Hershey's vegan chocolate bars taste like?

According to customer reviews on Target's website, the Oat Made chocolate bars taste just like Hershey's classic milk chocolate bars. For example, on the page for Hershey's Signature Oat Made Creamy with Almonds bar, one customer said, "The best thing I can say is that it tastes like I remember Hershey bars tasting!" This is great news if you miss the flavor of classic Hershey's chocolate but want a treat without dairy.