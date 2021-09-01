Herman Miller's Iconic Office Chair Now Contains 2.5 Pounds of Ocean-Bound Plastic

We love an eco-friendly update on classic furniture and home decor pieces, and that's exactly what has happened with Herman Miller's Aeron Chair. As part of the brand's membership in the NextWave Plastics initiative — which keeps plastics out of the ocean and in the economy — the top-selling seat created in 1994 will now have 2.5 pounds of ocean-bound plastic added to its body.

"Every year, an estimated eight million tons of plastic enter the ocean. This is roughly equivalent to dumping a garbage truck full of plastic into the ocean every minute," said Gabe Wing, Herman Miller's director of sustainability, in a press release. "We joined NextWave to play an active role in taking on the ocean plastic problem ... We're proud of the progress we've already made with packaging and textiles, and are eager to continue doing our part in preventing harmful plastic from reaching our oceans by adding it to the iconic Aeron Chair."

With plastic sourced from Indonesia and India, Herman Miller estimates that the Aeron update will divert at least 150 tons of plastic from the ocean each year. This represents about 5 million single-use plastic water bottles. Overall, the chairs within the Aeron line are composed of over 50% recycled content and are 90% recyclable.

Plus, in Indonesia and India, the retailer is also boosting local economies. That's because suppliers rely on local pickers to collect the plastic, so it can then be ground, washed, and pelletized. As a result, this new initiative is providing jobs to people in these coastal communities.

In addition to ocean-bound plastic becoming an Aeron material, the chair is now available in a new colorway: Onyx Ultra Matte, a moody matte black shade. In also comes in Graphite, Carbon, and Mineral, creating a neutral color palette perfect for subtle, minimalistic office environments.

You can purchase the Aeron Chair, currently retailing at $1,495, here.