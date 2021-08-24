Fly By Jing's New Food Product Is the First of Its Kind

Premium Chinese food company Fly By Jing has become a go-to resource for home cooks and chefs who value both flavor and spice in their dishes. Known for its Triple Threat spice and sauce trio, the brand has been expanding its offerings to include ramen, doubanjiang (preserved fava bean paste), and, now, the Fire Hot Pot Base.

Advertisement

Designed to be spicy and complex, the base aims to allow everyone to cook a hot pot at home. "A hot pot is a dining experience that centers around a large pot of broth," reads the Fly By Jing blog post on the subject. "On the table, you will also have a wide variety of vegetables and meats that will be cooked in your favorite broth. It's similar to fondue in that you're dipping individual ingredients into a central pot, but you're actually cooking the raw ingredients."

Featuring broad bean paste, ginger, chili, star anise, cardamon, and other tongue-tingling ingredients, the vegan, sugar- and MSG-free hot pot base is also quick to make. Each bag comes with two packs of base inside. Simply pour the bag into a pot, add six cups of water or stock, and bring it to a boil. Then, incorporate whatever you'd like — meat, tofu, greens, fish balls — and enjoy! (Writer's note: I added tofu during my first taste and ​loved​ it. This product is truly a spice lover's dream come true.)

Fly By Jing recommends pairing the hot pot with dippings such as black vinegar ($20) and Sichuan Chili Crisp ($15). Plus, the base can also be used as a stir fry sauce, making it a multipurpose kitchen essential.

For $20, the Fire Hot Pot Base can be purchased here. It's also the very first all-natural hot pot base available in the western market, so you're going to want to stock up when you order.