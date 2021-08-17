This Soon-to-Open Disney Restaurant Makes You Feel Like You've Left Earth

Feeling like a getaway? How about a trip away from Earth? Or, well, the closest thing possible — a dining experience meant to simulate space travel.

Disney Parks recently revealed a sneak peek of its upcoming EPCOT restaurant, Space 220, and it'll have you seeing stars. Slated to open in mid-September, the dining space is all about making you feel like you have traveled "220 miles above Earth to Centauri Space Station." A special "Space Elevator" takes you up and away, as you gaze down on our home planet getting smaller and smaller.

Then, you can choose a seat at tables or booths with an all-encompassing view of "Earth" around you as you eat. The neon-lit hallways and circular entries complete the spaceship vibe. The restaurant will feature a two-course meal for lunch, and a three-course one for dinner; you can also enjoy "atmospheric cocktails."

If you want to stay updated on the progress and happenings of the restaurant, architect and Imagineer Zach Riddley is posting updates on his Instagram.