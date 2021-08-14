Keebler Brought Back Its Fall-Flavored Fudge Stripes Cookies

When it comes to special grocery store treats that take us back to our childhoods, Keebler cookies are definitely one of them. Specifically, we're thinking about Fudge Stripes — the circular shortbread cookies topped with fudge-flavored stripes. They really do take us back in time while satisfying our adult dessert cravings.

If you love Keebler Fudge Stripes Cookies, but want a more modern spin on the sweet, your wish has been granted. Delish reports that Keebler is re-releasing its Pumpkin Spice Fudge Stripes, which haven't been available since 2018. Initially, the cookies were released in 2015, so they had a solid three-year run before being discontinued.

Delish states that the Keebler Pumpkin Spice Fudge Stripes feature spiced cookie bases that are drizzled with vanilla fudge icing. It's essentially like a bite of pumpkin pie, but in cookie form. And if you're really looking to up the pumpkin spice flavor this coming autumn, you could wash the cookie down with a PSL (too much?).

In grocery stores around the U.S., the Keebler cookies are priced at $3.99. But take note: This treat is limited-edition, so it won't be around for long!

Can you make the Pumpkin Spice Fudge Stripes at home?

While you won't be able to perfectly recreate Keebler's pumpkin spice cookies at home, there are similar recipes you could try. Feedfeed user @thedailykale has a recipe for Pumpkin Fudge Stripes, which are pumpkin-flavored cookies dipped and drizzled in melted chocolate. They take less than 45 minutes to make and require six ingredients.

How Sweet Eats also has a recipe for Fudge Striped Pumpkin Peanut Butter Cookies. These treats combine peanut butter and pumpkin in a cookie and are topped with a milk chocolate drizzle. While the above @thedailykale recipe looks more like Fudge Stripes with a circular design and hole in the middle, How Sweet Eats' version is in a standard cookie shape.

Of course, you could easily play around with these recipes to make them taste more like Keebler's version. For instance, instead of using milk chocolate, try white chocolate to create vanilla icing stripes.