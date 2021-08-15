Disneyland Is Replacing Its Annual Passes

Whether you're a Disney food enthusiast or ​Star Wars​ fan, you might want to mark your calendars. Disneyland recently unveiled Magic Key, its new annual pass program. The offering, dubbed the "next evolution of the Disneyland Resort Annual Pass program," will be available at the end of August.

A quick backstory: Disneyland offered annual passes, officially known as "Annual Passports," for almost 40 years. But in January of this year, the park shuttered the annual pass program in response to the ongoing restrictions and general uncertainty of the pandemic.

Enter the Magic Key program, which includes four tier options. Each tier offers different reservation-based admission days, perks, and discounts on select dining and merchandise.

The biggest change is the reservation admission system. Under the old Annual Passport program, guests could simply show up at the park. But now, people will have to book reservations in order to visit their favorite attractions.

Disneyland's Magic Keys will be available on Wednesday, August 25 at 10 a.m. PST. If you join by October 30, you'll also score a welcome package with magical merchandise.

What are the Magic Key tier options?

Disneyland's Magic Key program offers four tiers to suit different lifestyles and needs. All keys require a $179 down payment, but the total fees differ. Monthly payment plans are also available for folks who live in California.

The Dream Key ($1,399) includes reservation-based admission every day of the year, up to six reservations at a time (for different dates), 20% off select merchandise, 15% select dining, and standard parking.

The Believe Key ($949) includes reservation-based admission on most days of the year, up to six reservations at a time, 10% off select merchandise and dining, and 50% off standard parking.

The Enchant Key ($649) includes reservation-based admission on some days of the year, up to four reservations at a time, and 10% off select merchandise and dining.

The Imagine Key ($399) is only available to people who live in Southern California. It includes reservation-based admission on select days of the year, up to two reservations at a time, and 10% off select merchandise and dining.

For more details, visit the Disneyland website.