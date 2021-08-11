This TikTok User Found a Clever Way to Keep Cords Organized

Most of us can probably name at least one drawer in our home that needs a little extra care and attention. If you're having trouble finding ​anything​ — or you can hardly close the drawer to begin with — it might be time to do a little re-shuffling.

TikTok user Kassy Randazzo shows us how to tackle one specific area: your cord storage drawer. While it might seem like an impossible task to take on, Randazzo shows how you can easily use a few containers with lids, and labels, to get things under control.

First, Randazzo clears the drawer and spends some time untangling each cord. Then, it's on to lining the drawer. After that, Randazzo uses a label machine to carefully identify each type of cord going into each container. Once the project is finished, you can easily open the drawer and reach for exactly the cord you need — making the experience a lot less stressful.

Randazzo uses organizers for the center space to keep any remaining items. Talk about a seriously satisfying home organization project.

Where to Buy Storage Containers

You can find a variety of containers to make your life a little more organized — but it all depends on the size and depth of your drawers. Make sure you take some measurements before adding anything to your shopping cart.

Randazzo actually uses bead storage containers which are available on Amazon for $18.65 (for a pack of 12). You can find plenty of budget-friendly options at places like Dollar Tree, including these colorful ones. The Container Store always has something for what you might need; you can find single compartment boxes and even smaller, acrylic boxes. If you want to take on a DIY project, consider these drawer dividers by Hunker contributor Caroline Burke.