Brace Yourself! Williams Sonoma's Offering Up to 75% Off Summer Sale

Just when we thought summer sales couldn't get any better — Williams Sonoma busts out with up to 75% off their bestselling products. From linens to wine glasses, score tons of fan favorites you'll cherish all year round.

Here are 10 of the top deals that seem almost too good to be true.

1. Williams Sonoma Scribe White Wine Glasses (set of 4), $99.95 $29.99

2. Williams Sonoma Buffalo Check Napkins (set of 4), $39.95 $15.99

3. Williams Sonoma Raffia Napkin Rings (set of 4), $39.95 $14.99

4. Williams Sonoma Double-Wall Glass Coffee Mugs in Grey (set of 4), $59.95 $27.99

5. Aerin Panama Dinner Plates (set of 4), $67.95 $26.99

6. Williams Sonoma Lemongrass Ginger Hand Soap, $12.95 $7.99

7. Williams Sonoma Linen Double Hemstitch Table Runner in Pastel Yellow, $59.95 $14.99

8. Aerin Panama Rectangular Platter, $79.95 $29.99

9. Williams Sonoma Maritime Silicone Spatula (set of 3), $32.95 $22.99

10. Williams Sonoma Linen Double Hemstitch Napkins in Light Grey (set of 4), $39.95 $19.99

