West Elm Proves Orange for Fall Can Still Be Chic

By Eva Recinos July 22, 2021
Ochre decor for fall? ​Groundbreaking​.

But don't knock the look until you try a few unexpected ways to incorporate it. West Elm's new fall collection has plenty of inspiration, whether you need new tableware or a cozy throw blanket.

And, of course, there are plenty of Halloween-esque items for those that love the season. Scroll on for the items we particularly loved and see the full collection here.

1. Organic Shaped Low Bowls, Terracotta (set of 4), $42

2. Morrow Soft Goods Palomino Bath Mat, $60

3. Brutalist Geo Pillow Cover, $45

4. Georgie Home Desert Geo Bath Towel, $48

5. SIN Duo Candlestick Holder, $58

6. Fieldscape Shag Rug, 5-by-8 feet, $400

7. Morrow Soft Goods Solana Throw, $135

8. Terracotta Skull Vase, $25

Eva is a Los Angeles-based writer who covers trends, news, and makers for Hunker. Her writing has been featured in the Los Angeles Times, The Guardian, Bustle, KCET and more. She is a proud bookworm and organizes her books by color.

View Work
