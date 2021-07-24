Costco Is Testing a New Service That Will Change How You Shop at Its Stores

From steep discounts to member perks, there are a lot of reasons to love Costco. And while the physical store is like a playground for grown-ups, there's something even more magical about receiving a same-day delivery. Currently, however, this particular service is only available through Instacart — but that might be changing soon.

According to a recent article by Supermarket News, Costco has started piloting same-day grocery delivery via Uber in Texas. It's being put to the test at 25 Costco locations in the Houston, Dallas, and Austin regions. In the next few weeks, another seven Costco warehouses (also in Texas) will roll out the service, too.

Specifically, Costco members who place orders of at least $35 can avail same-day delivery through the Uber Eats and Uber apps. This can be useful if you don't have Instacart or if you prefer Uber Eats in general. Likewise, if you're unable to visit the actual store due to illness, physical limitations, or a busy schedule, having another delivery option can be extremely helpful.

Here's to hoping that testing goes well and Costco decides to expand this offering. Until then, we'll live vicariously through our fellow Costco fans in Texas.

Other ways to get Costco deliveries:

As mentioned, Costco currently offers same-day delivery via Instacart. This particular service is available at all Costco locations in the mainland United States. The chain store also has their own two-day delivery service for non-perishable goods (like snacks) and household items (like laundry detergent). For this service, there's no delivery fee for orders of $75 or more.

Does Costco offer pickup?

If you're able to swing by the warehouse, but don't have time to shop around, you can use Costco's pickup service. This is only available for certain items, like jewelry and laptops. Learn more about Costco's pickup service here.

As for curbside pickup? Earlier this year, Costco began piloting the service in New Mexico. But unfortunately, they're officially getting rid of it this August. Let's hope same-day delivery via Uber sticks around!