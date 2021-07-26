Nordstrom's Latest Pop-In Collection Is a Disney Lover's Dream

While you might not have been able to make it to Disneyland or World quite yet, you can get a taste of that whimsy and wonder with none other than one of your favorite retailers. Starting on July 23 and continuing through September 12, Nordstrom is celebrating ​the​ Mouse with Pop-in @ Nordstrom's Mickey and Friends.

If you're unfamiliar with Nordstrom's Pop-in series, it's an ongoing event that features everything from carefully curated collabs to one-of-a-kind and even exclusive products in limited quantities — and the Mickey Pop-in is one you won't want to miss.

Our personal favorite, the home section, includes 95 items of magic. Whether you're decorating a living room, updating a kitchen pantry, or starting your first year in the dorms, you'll have plenty to choose from.

Scroll down for a few of our favorite home pieces.

