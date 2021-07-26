Nordstrom's Latest Pop-In Collection Is a Disney Lover's Dream

While you might not have been able to make it to Disneyland or World quite yet, you can get a taste of that whimsy and wonder with none other than one of your favorite retailers. Starting on July 23 and continuing through September 12, Nordstrom is celebrating the Mouse with Pop-in @ Nordstrom's Mickey and Friends.
If you're unfamiliar with Nordstrom's Pop-in series, it's an ongoing event that features everything from carefully curated collabs to one-of-a-kind and even exclusive products in limited quantities — and the Mickey Pop-in is one you won't want to miss.
The collection features more than 100 original Disney pieces, like Disney CROCS, Mickey denim jackets, and an adorable mouse-eared popcorn maker, across all categories from clothing and accessories to home decor and games. And within each category, you'll find a number of special collaborations between Disney and some of your favorite companies and brands (including our very own sister site, Society6).
Our personal favorite, the home section, includes 95 items of magic. Whether you're decorating a living room, updating a kitchen pantry, or starting your first year in the dorms, you'll have plenty to choose from.
Scroll down for a few of our favorite home pieces.
Kaelin Dodge is a writer/editor based out of Los Angeles, California.