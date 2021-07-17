Someone Found an Abandoned McDonald's With Stuck-in-Time 1980s Decor

If you're looking for some 1980s design inspiration, look no further than this abandoned McDonald's. Discovered by urban explorer @triangleofmass, the Oregon eatery appears to have been stuck in time, making it both creepy and cool.

What you'll notice right away in @triangleofmass's tour is the McDonald's baby pink and blue color scheme. It is featured in the tile by the register, along the top of the booths, on the picture frames, and is even displayed in random half-pink, half-blue squares on the establishment's walls.

As for the bistro-style dining chairs, they are reminiscent of a retro diner. They showcase a white round seat that connects to a simple triangle back painted baby pink. This hue also matches the border on the tabletops and on the ceiling.

In terms of wall art, what you'll find are highly saturated nature scenes surrounded by a teal border. They are, of course, housed in a baby pink frame.

In addition to the wall art and random half-pink, half-blue squares, the wallpaper is also something to behold. It appears to feature a white background with light pink geometric shapes, and almost looks like a southwestern pattern — even though this particular location is in Oregon.

Lastly, you're going to want to see the computers. If you grew up in the '80s or '90s, they will bring you right back to those decades with their bulky, cream-colored exteriors.

You might be surprised to learn that this particular McDonald's location only closed down in 2007. However, according to YouTube commenter Dale Gibson, the location was last remodeled in 1986 to accommodate for salads being added to the menu.

Gibson adds that, according to the asset stickers in Triangle of Mass's video, it would appear that the McDonald's was abandoned because the sales volume was too low. Also, it would seem that the owner was not able to sell the store to another buyer.

Even though this McDonald's store did not succeed in the end, we still think it's an amazing time capsule showcasing '80s color palettes and decor.