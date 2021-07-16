The Top Cities People Are Moving To, According to TaskRabbit

Image Credit: Hunker in Partnership With Acme Real Estate

Moving is always a big decision, but the past year-and-a-half created a lot of factors for people to consider finding a new home.

TaskRabbit recently released new data that pinpoints major trends in moving. For starters, the company noticed that "moving tasks in 2020 took a slight dip," with 29% less moving tasks being booked.

But things changed in 2021, with a 112% increase from 2020. So where is everyone going? Check out the cities that are the biggest destinations people are moving to in 2021, in order from most to least popular:

NYC LA & OC SF Bay Area Chicago Washington DC Denver Seattle Boston Austin Atlanta

And from TaskRabbit's gleaned data, it's clear that there are lots of apartment dwellers using these services. In New York, 87% of people were apartment movers, while only 13% were moving either into a new house or out of their current one. New York TaskRabbit workers in NYC have especially gotten jobs moving some of the basics — they have helped move more than 6,500 couches, 3,000 televisions, and 5,000 mattresses this year, so far.

We're curious to see if these numbers decrease as people settle into their new spaces.

