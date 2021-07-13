There's a New Kraft Mac and Cheese Ice Cream, and People Have Feelings

We love Kraft Macaroni & Cheese. We love ice cream. But macaroni and cheese-flavored ice cream might be where we draw the line. (And yes, we used the word ​might​ for a reason.)

On July 14 (aka National Mac and Cheese Day), the iconic Van Leeuwen ice cream brand will debut its macaroni and cheese ice cream. However, the treat isn't made with just any old mac and cheese. The new flavor is in partnership with Kraft — yes, of the blue box variety — making children and inner children everywhere do a happy dance.

While this flavor is surprising on its own, what's even more shocking is that it's actually ... delicious? "Upon taking the first bite, I was hooked," writes Eater editor Amy McCarthy. "Half of the pint had disappeared by the time I looked up, and I have no regrets. The cheese powder combines with Van Leeuwen's rich base, made with milk, cream, and sugar, to produce a buttery flavor that's only slightly cheesy."

McCarthy also notes that this ice cream will likely only shock Americans because the rest of the world is used to it. Cheese-flavored ice creams are typical in Mexico and in the Philippines, so cheddar cheese ice cream is nothing to gasp at. Really, it's time for the U.S. to get on board with the cheesy, creamy dessert.

If you'd like to try Van Leeuwen's Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Ice Cream for yourself, you can order a pint for $12 on the brand's website. Or, if you live in New York, California, New Jersey, or Texas, you can try the ice cream in person at a Van Leeuwen scoop shop. But run, don't walk, because this flavor is limited-edition!

Honestly, we're down to give this a try — even if it's just for the sake of nostalgia.