The Pandemic Home Update Trend That Gives Hotel Vibes

Thanks to the pandemic, we're all using our homes a little differently than we used to — multifunctionality is the name of the game when it comes to design. That's why Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery polled consumers to find out exactly how things have changed.

One of the most interesting finds from the survey is that 12% of respondents said they've added a refrigerator to the bedroom!

While that might seem like an unusual choice, there are plenty of reasons why it makes sense. First, refrigerators don't only hold food — many beauty experts use mini-fridges to store their products to extend their shelf lives.

Second, if you live in a roommate situation, it might be nice to have a little stash of snacks and beverages outside of the communal kitchen. And third, who ​wouldn't​ want a wine fridge that's easily accessible from bed?!

But installing a refrigerator in your bedroom is not so easy as simply plugging in the appliance — you need to think very carefully about the specific model you're going to buy, as well as how you're going to style it.

"When considering a refrigerator in the bedroom, health and safety are number one," Mary L. Cifuentes, a director at Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery, tells Hunker. She suggests a model that is quieter than 40 decibels (dB), as you don't want your sleep to be disturbed. (Most refrigerators produce anywhere from 32 to 47 dB.) Then, to help minimize nighttime noise distractions, you'll want to place your fridge as far away from your bed as possible — as long as there's electrical and plumbing access.

No matter where you place your fridge, though, you're likely going to want to tuck it away so as not to detract from your bedroom's decor.

"Whether styling a mini-fridge or a full-sized refrigerator in the bedroom, homeowners can look to their favorite luxury hotel and spa for inspiration in incorporating the appliance flawlessly into the space to create an indulgent, intimate hideaway," says Cifuentes. "For a mini-fridge, consider concealing the appliance behind a custom-built cabinet that matches the room's décor."

Another option is to build a cubby. "This can act as a partial room divider and conceal your drinks, snacks, and moisturizers from fridge raiders and kids," she adds.

