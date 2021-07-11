The Top 5 Items People Want for Home Events

Now that more people are getting vaccinated and pandemic restrictions are lessening, you've likely noticed an uptick in in-person events. Hosting such an affair at your own home can be especially beneficial, since you can control the number of guests, outdoor access, and ventilation. It would seem that others have had this same idea, according to online financial services company Klarna.

For its The State of Smoooth: 2021 Reopening Insights Report, Klarna analyzed the results of several surveys including 29,000 U.S. consumers alongside its shopping data. The brand also took a look at the eight million items Klarna shoppers have been adding to their wishlists.

In the home events retail space, Klarna found that many shoppers are preparing for staycations and gatherings. With this in mind, these are the top five home event items that were saved to Klarna wishlists in May 2021:

Perfect for both indoor and outdoor events that lead to a cozy nighttime hangout.

Another item that would be perfect for events after sunset.

This color-changing lightbulb will help you set the mood — any mood!

This galaxy projector can be linked to your WiFi, so that you can easily play music while enjoying the light show.

If you've missed karaoke and have been wanting to bring that experience right to your living room, this is the mic for you.